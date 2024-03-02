Grubauer is expected to start at home against Edmonton on Saturday, per Sound Of Hockey.

Grubauer has a 9-9-1 record, 2.83 GAA and .899 save percentage in 22 outings in 2023-24. He's done well recently, winning four of his past five appearances while stopping 124 of 131 shots (.947 save percentage). However, Edmonton, which ranks sixth offensively with 3.54 goals per game, figures to be a difficult opponent.