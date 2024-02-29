Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease Thursday against Pittsburgh.

Grubauer has won his last three starts, allowing six goals on 80 shots. He is 8-9-1 with a 2.97 GAA and an .892 save percentage this season. He missed 24 games with a lower-body injury in early December, losing his spot as the No. 1 netminder to Joey Daccord. The Penguins are averaging 33.1 shots on goal, fifth in the NHL.