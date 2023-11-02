Grubauer is slated to start in Thursday's home contest versus Nashville, per Scott Malone of Root Sports.

Grubauer stopped 34 of 37 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay on Monday, bringing an end to his season-opening four-game losing streak. In addition to his 1-4-0 record, he has a 3.00 GAA and a .901 save percentage through five appearances this season. The Predators rank 22nd offensively with 2.78 goals per game in 2023-24.