Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports, indicating he will start Game 1 in Dallas.

Grubauer posted a 4-3 record with a 2.44 GAA and a .926 save percentage against Colorado in the first round of the playoffs. He stopped 21 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars on March 11 during the regular season. Dallas ranks ninth in the playoffs this year with 31.7 shots per game.