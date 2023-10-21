Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Scott Malone of Root Sports, indicating he will guard the home goal Saturday against the Rangers.

Grubauer has posted a mark of 0-3-0 this season, having stopped 80 of 88 shots. In 11 career appearances against the Rangers, he has earned a 4-5-1 record with a 2.07 GAA and a .929 save percentage.