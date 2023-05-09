Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports, indicating he will start Tuesday's home matchup against Dallas in Game 4.

Grubauer is coming off a 24-save performance in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Stars. He has a 6-4 record this postseason with a 2.67 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Dallas is tied for sixth in the playoffs this year with 3.44 goals per game.