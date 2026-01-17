Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Set to start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grubauer is expected to start on the road against Utah on Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Grubauer has a 9-3-3 record, 2.29 GAA and .922 save percentage in 17 appearances in 2025-26. He stopped 23 of 26 shots en route to a 3-2 loss to the Devils in his last start Wednesday. Utah has won five of its past six games while averaging 3.33 goals per game across that stretch.
More News
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Falls to Devils in OT•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Getting consecutive starts•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Unbeaten in regulation in last six•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Between pipes Monday•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Loses in overtime•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Facing Wild•