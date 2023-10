Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Bob Condor of the Kraken's official site reports, indicating he will defend the road net Tuesday against Vegas.

Grubauer posted a 17-14-4 record last season with a 2.85 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 39 appearances. He posted a mark of 1-1-0 in three outings versus the Golden Knights in 2022-23, stopping 42 of 46 shots.