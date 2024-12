Grubauer is slated to start at home against Boston on Thursday, according to Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Grubauer has a 2-8-0 record, 3.71 GAA and .870 save percentage in 10 appearances in 2024-25. He stopped 32 of 37 shots en route to a 7-5 win over the Rangers on Sunday. The Bruins are tied for 28th in goals per game with 2.53.