Grubauer is slated to face his ex-teammates in Colorado on Thursday, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Grubauer played three seasons with the Avalanche before inking a six-year/$35.4 million contract in July of 2021 with the Kraken. Grubauer is 2-5-0 with a 3.01 GAA and .902 save percentage. It is his best save percentage since he has been with the Kraken as he had a .889 and .895 save percentage in his last two seasons. He will face the Avs, who have scored 38 times in just 11 contests this season.