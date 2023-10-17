Grubauer was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times reports, indicating he will defend the home net Tuesday versus Colorado.

Grubauer has posted a record of 0-2-0 this season despite stopping 56 of 61 shots. Seattle will try to get back on track in the team's home opener after scoring just two goals through three games to begin the 2023-24 campaign. Meanwhile, the Avalanche have surrendered just three goals against over two contests this season.