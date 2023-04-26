Grubauer is expected to guard the road crease in Game 5 against the Avalanche on Wednesday, according to Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.

Grubauer was solid in Monday's 3-2 overtime victory over Colorado, stopping 20 of 22 shots. Through four outings in the first round, the goaltender has posted a 2.76 GAA and a .916 save percentage. During the regular season, the Avalanche were tied for the 10th-ranked offense with Colorado goals per game.