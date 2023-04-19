Grubauer stopped 34 of 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 1.

Grubauer, facing his former team and the defending champions, provided an excellent performance in Game 1. Considering the Kraken's defensive structure doesn't often lead to many shots allowed, he posted a poor .895 save percentage over 39 games this season despite a reasonable 2.85 GAA. He'll likely continue to need to be strong in goal to give the Kraken any chance to pull off a first-round upset.