Grubauer (lower body) was moved to long-term injured reserve Friday, CapFriendly reports.

This is likely a paper move by the Kraken as Grubauer was still considered week-to-week. He's missed the last nine games and will be eligible to return next week, though there's been little update on his status since landing on injured reserve in October. Martin Jones will continue handling most of the work in net during Grubauer's absence.