Grubauer is slated to start on the road against Edmonton on Saturday, per Sound of Hockey.

Grubauer had a 2.65 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 32 outings with Seattle during the 2025-26 regular season. He's gearing up for his first start of the new campaign. Edmonton is missing Zach Hyman (undisclosed), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) and Matt Savoie (lower body), so its forward group is missing some noteworthy members. Despite that, Edmonton figures to be a difficult adversary after accumulating 14 goals across two games against Vancouver to open the campaign.