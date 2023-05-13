Grubauer is expected to start at home in Game 6 against Dallas on Saturday, according to Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Grubauer will attempt to bounce back after allowing nine goals on 42 shots over the last two contests. He's 6-6 with a 3.06 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 12 playoff outings this year. The Stars have averaged 3.82 goals per game in the 2023 postseason and are just one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Finals.