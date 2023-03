Grubauer is expected to start at home against Dallas on Saturday, per Alison Lukan of Root Sports.

Grubauer struggled in his last start, surrendering five goals on 31 shots in a 5-4 loss to Dallas on Thursday. He's 12-12-3 with a 3.01 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 29 contests this season. Dallas has the seventh-ranked offense with 3.42 goals per game.