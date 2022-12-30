Grubauer is slated to start at home against Edmonton on Friday, per Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton
Grubauer is 3-6-1 with a 3.28 GAA and .889 save percentage in 12 contests this season. He's surrendered at least three goals in three of his last four games. Edmonton has the fourth-best offense with 3.56 goals per contest.
More News
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Suffers late loss•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Gives up two goals in win•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Drops game to Carolina•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Will start Thursday•