Grubauer is expected to start at home against Columbus on Saturday, according to Alison Lukan of Root Sports.

Grubauer is 0-1-1 over his last two outings, but he allowed just three goals on 56 shots during that span. He's 4-8-2 with a 3.18 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 16 contests this season. Columbus has won three of its last 11 games, which has reduced its record to 15-31-3.