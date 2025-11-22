Grubauer was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, Piper Shaw of Kraken Hockey Network reports, indicating he will defend the road goal in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Grubauer has won three straight games and has provided the Kraken with excellent back up goaltending. He is 3-0-1 with a 2.20 GAA and a .903 save percentage across five appearances this season. He will face a tired Penguins team that dropped a 5-0 decision at home Friday to Minnesota.