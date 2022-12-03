Grubauer will guard the home net against Florida on Saturday, Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton reports.

Grubauer has been solid since his return to action after missing 13 games with a lower-body injury, giving up four goals on 45 shots in two wins. On the season, he is 2-1-1 with a 3.09 GAA and an .878 save percentage. Grubauer will face the Panthers, who have averaged 3.42 goals per game this campaign, 10th in the NHL.