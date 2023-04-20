Grubauer is expected to guard the road crease against Colorado in Game 2 on Thursday, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Grubauer saved 34 of 35 shots to lead Seattle to a 3-1 victory over the Avalanche in the series opener. He was a mixed bag overall in the regular season, posting a 2.85 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 39 outings, but he's been on a roll lately, stopping 130 of 137 shots over his last six appearances. Colorado was tied for the 10th-ranked offense during the regular season with 3.34 goals per game.