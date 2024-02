Grubauer is set to start at home against Vancouver on Thursday, per Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.

Grubauer has a 6-9-1 record, 3.10 GAA and .889 save percentage in 18 appearances in 2023-24. He saved 26 of 27 shots en route to a 2-1 shootout win over the Islanders in his last start Feb. 13. Vancouver, which ranks third offensively with 3.67 goals per game, should prove to be a tough adversary for Grubauer.