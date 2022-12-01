Grubauer is expected to guard the home net against Washington on Thursday, according to Kraken radio announcer Mike Benton.

Grubauer has a 1-1-1 record, 3.35 GAA and .870 save percentage in five games this season. With Martin Jones getting the balk of the work, Grubauer's making just his second start since recovering from a lower-body injury on Nov. 18. Washington has the 26th-ranked offense with 2.79 goals per game, but the Capitals have won three of their last four games while scoring a combined 12 goals.