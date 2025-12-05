Grubauer stopped 14 of 18 shots in relief of Joey Daccord in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Oilers.

Grubauer wasn't on the hook for the loss, but this was still a poor showing for him -- arguably his worst effort of the year. The 34-year-old netminder remains at 4-0-1 through seven appearances while adding a 2.63 GAA and an .895 save percentage. Grubauer is probably due a start soon, as he's gone almost two weeks without one, though it's not yet clear if that will come Saturday versus the Red Wings.