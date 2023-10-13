Grubauer allowed two goals on 34 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Predators. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Grubauer turned in a solid performance, but he received no help from his offense. The first goal against him was on a shorthanded breakaway, and the second goal was deflected off a crowd in front. Grubauer has allowed five goals on 61 shots over his first two games this season, but the Kraken have scored just once. If he can keep his performance steady, he'll give Seattle a chance to win more often than he has in his first two years with the team. The Kraken's road trip concludes Saturday in St. Louis.