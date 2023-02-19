Grubauer stopped 21 of 23 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Red Wings.

Grubauer picked up his third win in his last four outings with this solid start. He made some big saves in the third period to keep the Kraken in control. The 31-year-old improved to 8-9-3 with a 2.81 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 22 outings overall. He's faced more than 30 shots just once in his last eight appearances, which may be playing a part in his success. The Kraken may opt to ride the hot hand when they play a road matinee in San Jose on Monday.