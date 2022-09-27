Grubauer will start between the pipes at home in Tuesday night's preseason matchup with the Flames, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.
Grubauer will be making his preseason debut Tuesday. He's expected to split the game with Magnus Hellberg.
