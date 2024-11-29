Grubauer will patrol the road crease Friday against the Sharks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 32-year-old has been struggling all season long and has gone 1-6-0 with a 3.11 GAA and an .881 save percentage over seven starts. This will be his first start since Nov. 17, when he lost 2-0 to the Rangers. The Sharks average 2.64 goals per game this season, the 10th-worst mark in the league.