Grubauer will guard the road goal in Thursday's Game 2 versus the Stars, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Grubauer got the overtime win in Game 1 despite allowing four goals to Joe Pavelski. The 31-year-old Grubauer has a 2.57 GAA and a .921 save percentage through five playoff outings. He'll be looking to give the Kraken a commanding 2-0 series lead if they win Thursday.