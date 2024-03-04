Grubauer is slated to guard the road goal against the Flames on Monday, Kate Shefte of The Seattle Times reports.

Grubauer played well in his last start Saturday against Edmonton, stopping 22 of 24 shots, but he still came away with a loss due to poor goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a rough road matchup with a scorching-hot Calgary team that's won five straight games.