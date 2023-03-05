Grubauer will defend the road goal Sunday versus Colorado, Bob Condor of the Kraken's official site reports.
Grubauer is coming off a 21-save performance in Friday's 4-2 win over Columbus. He has a 10-11-3 record this season with a 3.01 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 26 appearances. The Avalanche rank 16th in the league this year with 3.15 goals per game.
