Grubauer will defend the blue paint during Friday's road game versus the Avalanche, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Grubauer struggled in his last start Monday against Carolina, surrendering five goals on 34 shots en route to a 5-1 defeat. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and shoot for his first win of the season in a matchup with a Colorado club coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets on Wednesday.