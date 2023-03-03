Grubauer will defend the road goal Friday against Columbus, Alison Lukan of Root Sports reports.
Grubauer has a 9-11-3 record this season with a 3.05 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 25 appearances. He made 16 saves on 17 shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit after starter Martin Jones was pulled. The Blue Jackets rank 30th in the league this campaign with 2.59 goals per game.
More News
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Collects win in relief•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Pulled after allowing four goals•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Can't protect multiple leads•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Set to face Bruins•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Solid in win•