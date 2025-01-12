Share Video

Grubauer will guard the road goal versus the Red Wings on Sunday, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Grubauer will get the second half of Seattle's back-to-back after Joey Daccord played in Saturday's 6-2 win over Buffalo. The 33-year-old Grubauer has a 5-13-1 record with a 3.62 GAA and an .875 save percentage across 19 appearances this season. Detroit sits 25th in the league with 2.78 goals per game in 2024-25, and the team is riding a six-game winning streak.

