Grubauer will start Wednesday's road game versus the Wild, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Since coming back to the big club March 2, Grubauer has won both of his starts, allowing three goals on 49 shots. He'll have a tough task Wednesday, as the Kraken are on the second half of a back-to-back after Joey Daccord backstopped them to a 6-2 win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday. The Wild have been lacking on offense lately -- they haven't exceeded three goals in any of their last six games, with their last instance above that mark being a March 4 win over the Kraken.