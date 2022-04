Grubauer will defend the blue paint during Friday's road game versus the Wild, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Grubauer was pretty sharp in his last start Wednesday against Colorado, turning aside 25 of 27 shots en route to a 3-2 win. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a tough road matchup with a Minnesota team that's 28-7-2 at home this year.