Grubauer will tend the visiting crease in Nashville on Thursday, according to Piper Shaw of Root Sports.
Grubauer took the loss in the Kraken's opening game Tuesday, giving up three goals on 27 shots to the Golden Knights. The Predators also lost their opening game, 5-3 to the Lightning. Look for Grubauer to bounce back against Nashville.
More News
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Yields three goals•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Set to start season opener•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Little help in Game 7 loss•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Starting in Dallas•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Holds on for win•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Slated to face Stars•