Grubauer (illness) will start Saturday on the road against Nashville, Bob Condor of the Kraken's official site reports.

Grubauer will return to the crease following a two-game absence. He has a 13-12-4 record this season with a 3.02 GAA and an .892 save percentage in 32 appearances this season. The Predators rank 26th in the league this campaign with 2.79 goals per game.