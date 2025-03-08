Grubauer will be between the visiting pipes in Philadelphia on Saturday, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com.
It's been a tough season for Grubauer who was waived by the Kraken in January after going 5-15-1 with a 3.83 GAA and an .866 save percentage. He turned things around a bit at AHL Coachella Valley and will make his first start since his recall Sunday. The Flyers are generating 2.86 goals per game this season, 17th in the league.
