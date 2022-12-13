Grubauer will start Tuesday's road game against Tampa Bay, Piper Shaw of Root Sports reports.

Grubauer stopped 34 of 36 shots in a 4-1 loss to Washington on Friday in his last outing. He has a 2-3-1 record this season with a 3.21 GAA and an .882 save percentage in eight appearances. Tampa Bay has been excellent a home this year with a mark of 10-4-1.