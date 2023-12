Grubauer will guard the home net Saturday against the Lightning, per Sound of Hockey.

Grubauer's dropped his last four starts, sporting an uninspiring .876 save percentage in that span. He'll look to get on track against a Tampa Bay team that is coming off a 5-1 loss to Nashville on Thursday. Grubauer is 5-9-1 with an .883 save percentage and 3.26 GAA so far this season.