Grubauer is expected to play the full game Saturday, Andy Eide of the Kraken's official site reports.

Grubauer stopped all 10 shots in his first appearance Tuesday as the Kraken defeated Calgary 3-0. After a terrible 2021-22 season where he went 18-31-5 with a 3.16 GAA and a .889 save percentage, Grubauer will look to turns things around in 2022-23.