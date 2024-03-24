Grubauer will guard the home net Sunday against Montreal, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

Grubauer's 0-2-1 with an .896 save percentage over his last four appearances, though he seems to have reclaimed the starting job from Joey Daccord in Seattle. Overall, the 32-year-old Grubauer is 10-12-2 this season with a .901 save percentage and 2.84. GAA. He'll face a Canadiens team that's averaging 2.68 goals per game.