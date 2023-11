Grubauer will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Grubauer was chased from Saturday's loss to the Oilers after allowing four goals on 17 shots in the first period. Joey Daccord started the last two games but allowed nine goals in that span, so Grubauer will get a chance to reclaim the crease. The Islanders are winless in their last six games (0-4-2).