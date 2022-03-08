Grubauer will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game versus Toronto, per Alison Lukan of The Athletic.
Grubauer has struggled recently, going 0-7-1 with a 3.50 GAA and .892 save percentage over his last eight appearances. The Maple Leafs have been excellent at home, posting a 19-7-1 record while earning top-10 averages of 3.41 goals for and 34.1 shots on goal. Toronto also holds the best home power-play percentage in the league with 33.3.
