Grubauer will protect the home goal versus the Avalanche on Tuesday, Joe Pohoryles of Emerald City Spectrum reports.

The Kraken have started to alternate goalies, giving Grubauer his third start in six games in this contest. It's a tough assignment for him against one of his former teams -- the Avalanche lead the league with 4.00 goals per game this season.

