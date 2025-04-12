Now Playing

Grubauer will get the home start Saturday against St. Louis, per SoundofHockey.com.

Grubauer will be between the pipes for Seattle in their penultimate game this season. It'll be the first start since March 31 for the 33-year-old Grubauer, who's 7-17-1 with an .875 save percentage this year.

