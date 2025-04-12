Grubauer will get the home start Saturday against St. Louis, per SoundofHockey.com.
Grubauer will be between the pipes for Seattle in their penultimate game this season. It'll be the first start since March 31 for the 33-year-old Grubauer, who's 7-17-1 with an .875 save percentage this year.
More News
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Available Thursday•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Will not suit up Tuesday•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Gives up two goals Monday•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Drawing home start•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Gets no help in loss•
-
Kraken's Philipp Grubauer: Starting in Minnesota•