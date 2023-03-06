Grubauer stopped 21 of 23 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.

The Kraken trailed for a large part of the game, though Grubauer's stolid goaltending made sure they were never down by more than a goal. This was the German's third straight win, and he's allowed just five goals on 63 shots in that span. For the season, he's at 11-11-3 with a 2.96 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 27 contests. He appears to have the hot hand in goal right now, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him start Tuesday in a favorable matchup against the Ducks.