Grubauer stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Grubauer gave up goals to Barrett Hayton and Laurent Dauphin in the contest, but it didn't stop him from beating the Coyotes in consecutive starts. The 31-year-old netminder improved to 16-13-4 with a 2.96 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 36 outings. His win Thursday clinched a playoff spot for the Kraken in the franchise's second season.